On June 20, 2017, Albert Lapin; beloved husband of the late Sylvia Lapin (nee Saiontz); devoted father of Dennis Siegel; dear brother of the late Minnie Lapin Dietz, Jack Lapin, Dorothy Lapin Glickman and Estelle Lapin Klatsky; adored son of the late Sophie and Samuel Lapin; loving grandfather of Jason (Jennifer) Siegel; cherished great-grandfather of Chase Siegel. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard on Thursday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.