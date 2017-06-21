HOMETOWN HOLLYWOOD HERO

Jason Michael Berman, a Pikesville native who is now a film producer living in Los Angeles and who recently worked on “Birth of a Nation,” was the commencement speaker for Friends School on June 13. He spoke about following his dreams as a producer and encouraged students to do the same. “Don’t fear the uncertainty of your future; don’t drift from what your dreams and goals are; just keep moving forward on your path, whatever it may be,” he told students.