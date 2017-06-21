MUSIC AND BROTHERHOOD

The Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Brotherhood helds its closing dinner on June 11 with the theme of “Music Made in America: The American Songbook,” which was attended by more than 150 guests. From left: Brotherhood vice president Roger Wolff, Darlene Wolff, Brotherhood financial secretary Harold Lipsicas, baritone Jason Buckwalter, soprano Kimberly Christie, conductor and pianist James Harp, Diane Bravmann, Brotherhood president Sidney Bravmann, Mitch Feintuch and Brotherhood executive vice president Jack Feintuch.