JWI Recognized by Slingshot

Jewish Women International has been named one of the top 50 innovative Jewish organizations by The Slingshot Guide, an annual publication spotlighting Jewish nonprofit organizations, for its Boy to Mentsch program, which addresses issues of domestic violence and problematic masculinity in Orthodox Baltimore communities through camps, seminars, sports leagues and schools.

The JWI believes improved education can reduce the rate of abuse in Orthodox communities. The program’s focus is on anger management, communication, conflict resolution and empathy.

“Teaching boys how to be true mentschen will have a big impact on the future health of this community and the families within it,” Deborah Rosenbloom, JWI’s vice president of programs and new initiatives, said in a news release.

But the program is not only for boys; men are also invited to learn. Orthodox communities are frequently patriarchal, and change within them has to start with men, Rosenbloom said. Some Orthodox religious law, Halachah, prohibits women from holding positions of religious leadership. The program was evaluated by more than 90 Slingshot Guide experts and praised for providing a space to discuss masculinity in a male-dominated community, thereby empowering women through male education.

“Engaging men and boys in this work is critical to ending violence against women,” Rosenbloom said.

JWI collaboratively manages Boy to Mentsch with CHANA, a local Jewish organization that provides education and guidance for victims of trauma. JWI hopes to expand the Boy to Mentsch program to other locations.

James Whitlow is an intern at the Baltimore Jewish Times.