Let’s Break Political Intolerance

The shooting in Alexandria, Va., that nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) should be a wakeup call for all of us concerned about today’s nasty political rhetoric.

But instead of tamping down the political rhetoric, there are those who are seeking to politicize this tragedy by compounding the blame and hate. For instance, there is now an argument being made that the “left” is prone to political violence, driven by criticism of President Donald Trump. And we all know that the “right” is often vilified whenever an attack against vulnerable groups takes place.

So who’s right? Are the attacks being perpetrated by individuals incited by dangerous political rhetoric, or are they just deranged individuals? The answer is probably somewhere in between. Prudence would therefore dictate that stopping the use of reckless language in our politics would play a role in reducing the chances for political violence.

When I ran for Congress, I knew that every time I stood up in front of a crowd or posted a message on social media, my words would have an impact way beyond that of just an individual expressing an opinion. As someone seeking elected office, my words had the power to influence the thoughts, feelings and behaviors of voters.

There is a core responsibility that comes with that power. It is the responsibility to choose words carefully in order to ensure that one is bringing out the best in our fellow citizens, not the worst.

But our current political culture doesn’t seem to value this behavior, and we are at a low point, casting generalized blame against entire groups — ethnic, religious, political — for the behavior of individuals.

The sad tragedy is that rather than being motivated by the possibility of what we can do together as a society, our politicians are articulating a vision of what we can’t do and what we’ll stop the other side from doing. The concept of “we” is rapidly disappearing.

The result is that Americans are more skeptical about what we can do collectively now than ever before.

Or are they?

In a collective act of peaceful defiance against the Alexandria shooting, a record number of Americans attended the congressional baseball game the next night, raising more than a million dollars — also a record. The fans sat mixed in purple, red and blue clothes to demonstrate that we are all one, united against violence, particularly when it’s justified in the name of politics.

We need a political environment where debates are intense but where the love of country and respect for each other is sacrosanct. We all have a responsibility to reject the politics of hate and the media environment of inflammation. Sadly, and despite the Alexandria shooting, we are not doing enough.

Joel Rubin is a former Democratic primary congressional candidate and a former deputy assistant secretary of state.