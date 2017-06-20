On June 19, 2017, Gary Gordon Scher; beloved husband of Barbara Scher (nee Yellon); devoted father of Scott Mitchell Scher, Jeffrey Lance (Susan) Scher and Lindsay Rae (Paul) Bangle; cherished son of Doris Bucher Kohan and the late Irvin Henry Scher; loving step-son of Eugene Kohan; dear brother of Marc Scher and the late Michael Scher; loving brother-in-law of Julie Scher, Judi Scher, Judye Yellon (Ben Mirman) and Robert (Sharon) Yellon; adored uncle of Daniel Scher, Rachel (Jordan) McLean, Lauren (Matt) Pollack, Paula (Jeffrey) Rosenblatt, Amanda (Richard) Pasciuto and Sarah Rose Scher; beloved great-uncle of seven. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045 on Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 or Howard County Food Bank, 9385 Gerwig Lane, Suite J, Columbia, MD 21046. In mourning at The Bain 50+ Center 5470 Ruth Keaton Way, Columbia, MD 21044, immediately following interment until 7:30 p.m., then continuing at 8516 Nicole Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043, Thursday from 1-7:30 p.m. and Friday 1-5 p.m.