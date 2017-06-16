Jewish Times Wins Jewish Press Association Awards

Several Jewish Times staffers were honored in the American Jewish Press Association’s 36th annual Simon Rockower Awards for work published in 2016.

Senior reporter Justin Silberman won first place in Excellence in News Reporting for “Wage Dispute” (Aug. 26, 2016), which captured differing opinions on a city council proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15.

Managing editor Marc Shapiro won first place in Excellence in Arts and Criticism News and Feature – Reporting for “A Living Story of Gypsy Survival” (March 4, 2016), which chronicled the history of guitarist Lulo Reinhardt’s Indian-German gypsy family and its experience during the Holocaust, and won first place in The David Frank Award for Excellence in Personality Profiles for “A Holy Calling” (Jan. 8, 2016), which profiled Arnie Feiner, a Chizuk Amuno congregant who fixes the synagogues’ prayer books in his spare time.

JT art director Ebony Brown and assistant art director Jennifer Perkins-Frantz won the award for Excellence in Overall Graphic Design (Including Cover) for the March 18, April 29 and June 24 issues in 2016.

Former JT reporter Justin Katz, who is now a reporter at JT sister paper Washington Jewish Week, won second place in Excellence in Feature Writing for “The Ability to Succeed” (Feb. 5, 2016), which covered the triumphs and challenges of individuals with disabilities finding employment.