On June 13, 2017, Harriet R. Green; beloved mother of Samuel Mirkin (May Do) and Amy Green; cherished sister of David (Sharon) Green; loving daughter of the late Hannah and Samuel Green; adored grandmother of Charles Mirkin, Jessye Green, Dylan Green-Phillips, Hannah Mirkin and Sonny Mirkin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Camps Airy & Louise, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 135 River Oaks Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday following the funeral then continuing at 601 S. Main St., Mt. Airy, MD 21771, Thursday and Friday.