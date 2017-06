On June 14, 2017, Burton Sandler; cherished son of the late Sylvia and Frank Sandler; devoted brother of the late Stanley (Roslyn) Sandler. Survived by loving nieces and cousins. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.