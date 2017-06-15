On June 14, 2017, Mitzi Taubman (nee Bender); beloved wife of the late Gershon Taubman; devoted mother of Dr. Bruce (Miriam) Taubman and Fran Taubman; dear sister of the late Clara Zuriff and Pauline Brozofsky; adoring grandmother of Yael (Ted) Goldberg, Naomi (Yhuda) Solomon; adoring great-grandmother of Elijah and Calit Goldberg, Evyatar, Naor and Anaya Solomon; loving daughter of the late Baila and Baruch Moshe Taubman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 11111 Park Heights Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2041 Naudain St., Philadelphia, PA 19146.