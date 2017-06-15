Myrna Rubin (nee Tenner) on June 14, 2017; devoted wife of Richard Rubin; beloved sister-in-law to Melvin (Phyllis) Rubin, Sandra (Stephen) Snyder, Anita (Boris) Tenner, Morris (Rosalie) Zwagil and Malcolm (Evelyn) Powers; mother of Heather (Robert) Fiedler and Bruce (Lynne) Rubin; loving grandmother of Benjamin, Micah and Rachel Fiedler and Isaac, Maya and Gabriel Rubin. Funeral services on Friday, June 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1098 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lymphoma Foundation, Box 286236, New York, New York 10128 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.