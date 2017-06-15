On June 13, 2017, Rhoda Richmond (nee Rutkin); beloved wife of the late Stanley I. Richmond; devoted mother of Joel (Barbara) Richmond, Ellen Richmond (Matthew Streich) and Morris (Debra) Richmond; cherished sister of the late Sybil Polansky, Shirley Abramson and Peggy Goldberg; loving daughter of the late Mary Brill and Jacob Rutkin; adored grandmother of Joshua (Amanda) Richmond, James (Kirsten) Oudin and Joseph Oudin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 15. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 6612 Wickfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Sunday.