Funeral or Not, Levinson Is There

great many in the Baltimore Jewish Community don’t realize what a wonderful institution we have in Baltimore’s own Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Enjoying a monopolistic positon as the only Jewish funeral home in the Baltimore metropolitan area, it is in a position to charge exorbitant fees and show very little compassion for its clients. But I’ve never heard anyone complain about the Levinsons being guilty of price gouging or a lack of caring for their clients in a time of painful loss.

They often go out of their way to help anyone in need even if it doesn’t involve a funeral.

Case in point: Several weeks ago, on a Friday afternoon, my wife received a call from her brother-in-law that a shelf loaded with clothing and storage boxes had collapsed in their closet. I rushed over and was horrified to see a huge pile of clothing, hangers, shelving and assorted boxes on the closet floor. Right away, I knew that we had to secure several clothing racks to get the pile of clothing out of the closet. A call was made to Levinson’s asking where we could get a couple clothing racks right away for a few days to hang the clothes until the shelf could be replaced. The person at Levinson’s asked how many racks were needed and for how many days. After hearing that two racks would be sufficient for about a week, they stated that “we’ll drop them off in 20 minutes.” “How much?” we asked. “No charge,” they replied.

Wow! What a relief. And 20 minutes to the second, two clothes racks were unloaded. The racks were a tremendous help while the wall rack was remounted and reinforced to prevent a future collapse. The funeral home’s racks were returned a few days later along with our heartfelt thanks.

It’s very rare to hear about a business that responds to a crisis the way Levinsons did that day without regard to their cost or effort to help someone in need as the funeral home did that day, i.e., to practice tikkum olam, repairing the world, one good deed at a time.