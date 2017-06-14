Common Sense Required

In “Legislators Vow to Overturn Larry Hogan’s Paid Sick Leave Veto” (June 2), the JT outlines contrasting positions on paid sick leave. As a small-business owner, I would like to shed some light on the facts of the paid sick leave legislation that has passed the House and Senate in Annapolis and sits on Hogan’s desk awaiting a signature or a veto. This piece of legislation, as it is written, will provide paid sick leave for a high school senior who works 12 hours per week.

When Hogan, state Sen. Bobby Zirkin and others in Annapolis raised opposition to paid sick leave in its current form, it was due to the fact that there are thousands of young Marylanders who would receive an unnecessary benefit on the backs of small businesses. The intent of paid sick leave is to provide a benefit to employees who live paycheck to paycheck and can least afford to take a day off in the event of an illness. I have to believe its intent is not to provide thousands of part-time employees 18 years of age who are students at local high schools paid sick leave.

Should a 20-year-old working 25 to 30 hours per week at a restaurant qualify for paid sick leave? Sure, I can understand that. Should an 18-year-old senior in high school working 12 hours per week at a local deli or lifeguarding during the summer qualify for the benefit? That is ridiculous, but it is exactly what this legislation will provide.

This is why there needs to be some common-sense modifications to the paid sick leave legislation sitting on Hogan’s desk.