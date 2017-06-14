Associated Recognizes Young Professionals

The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore recognized two young adults for outstanding leadership in the Jewish community on Monday. Randi Turkel and Andrew Finkelstein were presented with the Fred Walpert Young Leadership Award, which recognizes involvement and leadership within The Associated community.

Turkel, a Pikesville resident and graduate of the Young Leadership Council, co-chaired the 2015 and 2016 IMPACT Generosity galas. She is currently co-chairing Krieger Schechter Day School’s Half-Shekel fundraiser and serving as a solicitor for The Associated’s annual campaign. This year, Turkel was invited to participate in the Master’s Program, a new development training program for Associated lay leaders.

Finkelstein, an investment sales broker, chairs the Real Estate Industry Group, serves on the board of CHAI and is an Associated ambassador.

“Finkelstein is continuously looking for ways to improve The Associated’s offerings to the community, in terms of events and volunteer opportunities, as well as creatively working with the professional staff to address challenging business practices and solve issues that arise,” according to a news release.

As recipients of the awards, Finkelstein and Turkel will have the opportunity to attend the Jewish Federations of North America national conference or young leadership mission later this year.

Fred Walpert was an active member of The Associated. He chaired its Israel and Overseas and Investment Committee and held a seat on its board of directors.