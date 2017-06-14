Thank You, Howard County

I remember sitting on a bench at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, googling Howard County. That was almost two years ago. Since then, I have gone through an unbelievable journey of discovery. The people I have met and the places I have visited as Howard County’s shlicha (Israeli emissary) have changed me, and I am now going back home with defined intentions.

In Israel, where everyday conversations are filled with discussions about politics, the notion that the personal is political is very present. Last February, I went back to Israel for my best friend’s wedding. There, I met Carmit, a good friend of mine; I hadn’t seen her for a year. It was 30 seconds into the conversation when it turned into a heated discussion about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his policies. Carmit is still a good friend, and a minute after that conversation we were dancing with our newlywed friend. In Howard County’s Jewish community, where I had the invaluable opportunity to develop personal and meaningful relationships with community members, I got to experience the same friendliness and learning through discussion.I came to Maryland during an election year. I got to experience this time in history with people who opened up their homes and shared their lives with me in the most loving way. I had the privilege of learning from countless different points of view, and for that, I am thankful. In my family, political arguments are a constant. I can tell you that no matter what opinion I will share with my dad, he will reply with the opposing one. Acknowledging that insights come from conversing is a major Jewish value to me; ein sakin mitchadedet ela beyarech chaverta (a knife is best sharpened with another knife). I came here to teach, and simultaneously I learned a lot.

My job as shlicha was to bring Israel to HoCo. I did this by teaching about Israeli society and culture and by creating events that would allow people to experience just that. Very soon I realized that the Jewish community here has granted me the opportunity to present nuanced versions of Israel, with no clichés or big slogans. Our discussions were deep and inclusive, not always ending up with a right or wrong.

When I came here, I was not sure how I saw my future in Israel. Now I am going back motivated and hoping to have a part in shaping Israel. Next month, I’ll be back on that bench, at Hebrew University, waiting for my first grad school class in the excellent program for Public Policy in Jerusalem.

Hadar Shahar is the outgoing shlicha at the Jewish Federation of Howard County.

