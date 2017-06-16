Community Service, Safety Awards Celebrate Fourth Year

Exceptional community service and safety were recognized on June 4 at the fourth annual awards ceremony hosted by the Chesed Fund and Project Ezra. Winners were nominated and chosen by their peers in the community. Nearly 40 individuals were honored.

One notable award recipient was Deborah Montague, who stopped someone from physically threatening her neighbor, Toby Passe, who had infants in her care at the time. She was presented with the Good Neighbor Award, a new award this year dedicated in the memory of Paul Naden.

Another new award, the Rabbinical Award in memory of Rabbi Simcha Shafran, was presented to Rabbi Mayer and Beth Pasternak “for their dedication to the tzibor,” according to a news release.

Akiva Horan, 7, was recognized for raising more than $1,500 for Ahavas Yisroel on Purim. Other honorees included teachers from the Talmudical Academy who saved a student from choking; Beth Tfiloh students who raised money for Chai Lifeline; and Bill Currie, a community liaison police officer, for protecting the community.

Maj. Richard Gibson of the Baltimore Police Department was also recognized for his apprehension of several suspects in a recent chain of car thefts.

