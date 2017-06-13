On June 12, 2017, Linda Ostrowsky Grose; loving wife of Dr. Ira Grose; devoted mother of Rachel Grose (David Waghalter) and Sara (Lawrence) Richards; loving sister of Barbara (Allan) Sherr; devoted aunt of Susan Sherr Seitz (Brett Seitz); also survived by eight devoted grandchildren. Funeral services and interment were held on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 811 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017. Seven days of shiva will be observed in California.