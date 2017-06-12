People of the Book Family Business

When you watch Officer McCluskey slug Michael Corleone, it should be impossible for a Jew not to wonder how often small Jews got beaten up in the eras of Henry Ford and Father Coughlin by huge Irishman. McCluskey is the old American alpha male — Scotch-Irish, brawny, mercurial, a little dumb. The old American alpha male is an uneducated guy, a hired gun or goon who gets paid for his strength. Had the movie been made 15 years earlier, it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to cast him with a cameo from John Wayne. But the new American alpha male is a Machiavellian like Michael Corleone — university educated, always strategizing, always deceitful, always consistent, always ruthless and always careful. The new alpha male is the businessman who realizes that there’s more money to be made if you’re the one who hires the goons.

Seeing “The Godfather” with your own father is always a bizarre experience. I’ve seen it with him at least half dozen times before seeing it in the theater this week on its 45th anniversary re-release; but it’s still more bizarre when he’s your boss, and still yet more so when your brothers are colleagues in the same business. When you watch “The Godfather” as an adult, it’s impossible not to notice how much of the movie feels like what goes on in any business. Everybody is always going over the laundry list of things which need to get done, again, and again, and again, as though your lives depended on it. It’s incredibly striking that the last thing Sonny ever says to Michael is not “We’ll get you back to America” or even “I love you,” but a reminder about how to dispose of the gun.

As the clear Fredo of the family, I should probably pass on any opportunity watch “Godfather II” with them again. “Godfather II” warned us of the price of maintaining these traditions, and we all now live with the price of America’s Corleone mentality. Even as “The Godfather’s” greatness remains clear as day that takes on new meanings with every viewing, it’s impossible not to see ways in which it’s started to show its age. In 2017, it’s impossible “The Godfather” seems like an incredibly right-wing movie that has no room for a different moral outlook. There’s never a sense that Don Vito is anything but a benevolent shepherd looking after his flock. There’s never a sense Michael Corleone exhibits judgement that’s anything but infallible, even in killing Carlo. It’s no knock on a movie to say that its morals are conservative so long as the conservative points are legitimate, but “Godfather II” is clearly beginning to seem like a superior movie. “The Godfather” excuses and glamorizes these figures. Sure, it seems to say, they’re ruthless and violent, but they’re right. “Godfather II” has no such excuses for this violence, and demonstrates exactly how such violent authoritarianism begets itself from generation to generation.

If Michael and Vito’s judgement in “Godfather” I seemed less accurate, they would never have the same hold on the Jewish imagination. In 1972, they were new alpha males for our time — dominating other men not because of their strength, but because of their cunning. If they were ruthless, it was all in the service of giving their families better lives. And for a generation whom in childhood watched Israel fight again and again for its survival, it’s probably impossible not to see the story of Israel in the Corleones either — particularly because 1972, the year before the Yom Kippur War, was the last year when Israel’s judgement still seemed infallible. Indeed, what Jew who’s been to Israel can watch Michael Corleone wander around his family hometown in Sicily and not think of Jerusalem or Tzfat?

Many Italian-Americans hate “The Godfather,” but for Jewish men of the Baby Boom generation, there is no overestimating the earth shattering impact of “The Godfather” to their lives. In an era when so many Fredos left their cultures behind for protests and Ashrams, this was a movie that stood up to defend family and religion and heritage. It took a stand against the idealism of the ’60s generation, arguing that the world would always remain a dangerous place whose benevolent customs developed in tandem with its violent ones as a means to dignify people in a world that consistently conspired to take dignity away from them. Every nice Jewish boy who thought about leaving Judaism but decided to stay put saw himself in Michael Corleone. Pikesville was built by thousands of his foot soldiers.

Evan Tucker is North Baltimore-based writer and composer. He is the violinist and lead singer of the Yiddish rock band Schmear Campaign and has a monthly podcast, “Tales from the Old New Land,” which is a Jewish version of A Prairie Home Companion. Listen at podomatic.com/podcasts/oldnewland.