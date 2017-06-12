On June 9, 2017, David Edwin; beloved husband of the late Harriette Jean Steirn; devoted father of Joshua (Nalini) Edwin and Miriam Edwin; cherished brother of Michael Edwin (Twila Semenko-Edwin) and Allan (Sandra) Edwin; adored son of the late Murray and Irene Edwin; loving grandfather of Herschel Edwin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 11, at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pro Bono Counseling Project, Jean Steirn Cancer Program, 110 West Road, Suite 202, Baltimore, MD 21204. In mourning at 403 Hopkins Road, Baltimore, MD 21212, through Wednesday with evening services at 7:30 p.m.
