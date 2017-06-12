On June 8, 2017, Allen Michel; beloved husband of Evelyn Michel (nee Charney); cherished father of Nina Michel (David Bittner) and Carin Michel (Kevin McCance); loving grandfather of Ren Bittner and Seamus McCance; devoted brother of Sheldon Michel and the late Neil Michel; dear brother-in-law of Claire Michel and Jayne Michel; adored son of the late Harry and Bella Michel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:30 p.m. Interment is private at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 538 Piccadilly Road, Towson, MD 21204, through Friday with services Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.
