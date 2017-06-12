On June 10, 2017, Ilene Susan Kessler (nee Caplan); beloved wife of Dr. Jeffrey Kessler; devoted mother of Jason (Vera) Kessler and Dr. Allison (Dr. Todd) Hobelmann; dear sister of Phyllis (Sylvan) Solomon; adored daughter of the late Lillian and Ralph Caplan; loving grandmother of Jeremy, Leah and Elizabeth Kessler, Cassidy and Scarlet Hobelmann. Funeral services and interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Md. on Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ilene Kessler Leadership Academy Scholarship Fund, 8600 Snowden River Parkway, #104, Columbia, MD 21045 (checks payable to: HCAR) or Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist of America, 40 Wall St., New York, NY 10005 (kintera.org). In mourning at 4062 Fragile Sail Way, Ellicott City, MD 21042 through Tuesday with services Monday and Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
