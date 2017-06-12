On June 7, 2017, Courtney Ann Carton; daughter of Jerry and Carole (Sacks) Carton; sister to Andy Carton and his wife Meghan and Michael Carton and his daughter Autumn; her grandparents, Buddy and Jean Carton; an aunt Cheryl Carton; an uncle Richard and Jeanette Kaufman and cousins Ben and his wife Nicole, Hannah and Molly. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Boston Children’s Hospital 300 Longwood Avenue Boston, MA 02115. In mourning at 7808 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday and Tuesday.
Leave a Reply