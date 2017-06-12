On June 8, 2017, Anita Setlen; cherished sister of Phyllis Setlen and her husband Adam Scherr; beloved aunt of Laurie Zyna (fiance Charles Wallace); loving partner of John “Jack” Hodges, Jr.; adored daughter of the late S. Sherman and Sylvia Setlen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Leave a Reply