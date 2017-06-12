On June 9, 2017, Howard Pollack; beloved husband of Florence Pollack (nee Wolf); cherished father of Lauren (Steven) Rutkovitz, Brad (Anne) Pollack and Amy (Fred) Sigman; adored grandfather of Alexandra, Matthew and Peri Rutkovitz, Amanda Pollack, Brandon Pollack and Benjamin, Harper and Jacob Sigman; devoted son of the late Louis and Grace Pollack. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 63 Beecham Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday evening.
