On June 8, 2017, Steven Albersheim; devoted husband of Harriet Albersheim; loving father of David (Andrea) Albersheim and Jason Albersherim; dear brother of Michael Albersheim; adored grandfather of Hailey Albersheim. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 9, at 3 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at the late residence Sunday and Monday.
