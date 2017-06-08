On June 8, 2017, Harriet Raskin (nee Finkelstein); beloved wife of the late Joseph Raskin; devoted mother of Todd (Cynthia) Raskin, Philip (Georgeann) Raskin; dear sister of Anita (late Howard) Gordon; adoring grandmother of Rabbi Adam (Sari) Raskin, Laura (Michael) Byrne, Lindsay Raskin and Kathryn Raskin; adoring great-grandmother of Mia, Nessa and Ezra Raskin and Nolan Byrne; loving daughter of the late Eva and Philip Finkelstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD 20854.