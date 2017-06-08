On June 8, 2017, Leonard Podell; beloved husband of the late Carol Brooks Podell; cherished father of David Podell and Stuart (Edna) Podell; devoted brother of Paul Podell (Marlene Podell and the late Rosalie Lazarus Podell) and the late Edith Ball; loving grandfather of Jenna and Noah Podell; adored son of the late Rebecca and Jacob Podolsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 9, at 2 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or National Havurah Committee, 125 Maiden Lane, 8B, New York, NY 10038. In mourning at 1 High Stepper Court, #601 (Annen Woods), Pikesville, MD 21208.