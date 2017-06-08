On June 7, 2017, Dr. Alan B. Cohen; cherished husband of Dr. Miriam L. Cohen (nee Lichtenstein); beloved father of Sharon Cohen and Andrew Cohen; loving brother of Carol (Ken) Derow and Richard Cohen; adored son of the late Ruth Sykes Cohen and Dr. Bernard J. Cohen. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, 201 E. University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218, Memo: Cardiac Education Fund.