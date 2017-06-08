One could make the argument that baseball is not only America’s pastime, but also Jewish America’s pastime.

Not only was playing the game a way for our ancestors to assimilate, but Jewish players in the major leagues made waves for the Jewish people when we were less than accepted in society.

Author Larry Ruttman says it goes back to Hank Greenberg, the Detroit Tigers’ star of the 1930s and 1940s who didn’t change his name to something less Jewish as other players did at the time.

In a time when anti-Semitism was prevalent, “along comes Greenberg — handsome, big, hits home runs with almost the same frequency as Babe Ruth … and is a tremendous player. But more than that, he was a rallying point for Jews in that period,” Ruttman said.

As you’ll read in this week’s cover story by Hannah Monicken, the Jewish community has made its mark not only on baseball since that time, but also on the Orioles and its home, Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Although I’m more of a casual baseball fan, it gives me great pride to know that Camden Yards was the first baseball stadium to have a kosher food stand (there are now about 35 in ballparks all over the country) and that a number of members of the Jewish community were instrumental in making the stadium a reality. The kosher food stand even serves as the meeting place for a minchah during games not held on Shabbat or during holidays. I liken it to a similar feeling I felt when Matisyahu — the former yarmulke-wearing, payos-sporting Matisyahu — entered the mainstream music scene singing songs that retold stories I learned in Hebrew school. Both the Jewish connections to the Orioles and Matisyahu’s music showed me a societal acceptance and celebration of Judaism.

In a time when anti-Semitism appears to be rearing its ugly head more than it used to, we should take pride in the non-Jewish institutions that have excelled thanks to members of the Jewish community, especially with organizations as prominent as the Orioles.

And the team even boasts one Jewish player, Richard Bleier, who played for the Israeli national baseball team in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

“I’m proud to be Jewish and represent the community in a unique way,” he told the JT.

See you at the park!