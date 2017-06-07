On June 6, 2017, Clair Szekely (nee Katz); loving mother of Jeffrey (Shelley) Szekely, Gary Szekely and Deborah A. (Sonny) Skrakowski; brother of the late Saul Katz; adored grandmother of Jordan Szekely (Laura Upans), Brian (Susanne) Szekely, Justin Skrakowski and Robbi Skrakowski; devoted great-grandmother of Aidan Szekely and Teagon Szekely; beloved daughter of the late Isidore and Rose Katz; also survived by her loving and devoted caregivers Leighton Richards, Doreen Boyd and Anne Pamfilis. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.