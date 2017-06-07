On June 5, 2017, Florence Weiner (nee Eskenasy), beloved wife of the late Robert Weiner; loving mother of Michael Weiner, Lynne Weiner, Richard Weiner and Eve Scheer; adored grandmother of Robby Marshall, Jacob Weiner, Garrison Weiner, Ryan Scheer, Nathan Weiner and David Weiner; cherished daughter of the late Eva and Jacob Eskenasy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Interment Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Collie Club of America, www.collieclubofamerica.org. In mourning at 8616 Westford Road, Lutherville, MD 21093 on Thursday only.