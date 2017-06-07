HoCo Federation Announces Interim Director

The Jewish Federation of Howard County announced the appointment of its new interim executive director, Ralph Grunewald, on June 5. Grunewald, a Potomac, Md., resident, has a record of volunteerism and professional leadership in the Jewish world.

“In addition to managing the day-to-day operations of the Federation and its staff of professionals, Ralph will create a set of recommendations for the board to consider, based on community and staff input, that will help inform us about future directions for the Federation,” Federation president Beth Millstein said in an email to members.

“Most recently, [Grunewald] served as director of institutional advancement for the Edlavitch DC JCC, where he was responsible for a nearly $15 million campaign,” she added. “Prior to that, he served as deputy finance director for the Brown-Ulman governor’s campaign in 2014 and as chief of staff at the Israel Project from 2012 to 2014.”

For community members interested in meeting Grunewald or asking him a question about his work at the Federation, he will be in attendance at the organization’s annual meeting on June 21 (7 p.m.) at the Oakland Mills Interfaith Center.

