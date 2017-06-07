Weinberg Foundation Announces Board Chair

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation has announced the appointment of Robert T. Kelly Jr. as chair of the organization’s board. Kelly has been a trustee of the foundation since 2006 and will be serving a three-year term.

In this role, Kelly will be responsible for the continued growth of foundation assets and the implementation of its mission and agenda “from governance and investment management to grant-making and operations,” he said in a news release.

According to the release, Kelly is a founding partner of Myers, Brier & Kelly, LLP, a law firm based in Scranton, Pa., where his practice focuses on “tax-oriented operational and transactional planning for individuals, closely held businesses and tax-exempt organizations.”

Kelly’s appointment follows Barry Schloss, who had served as the foundation’s board chair for the past three years and left the post on May 31.

Rachel Garbow Monroe, Weinberg Foundation president and CEO, said in the release, “The board was unanimous in its support for Mr. Kelly in this important role. We congratulate him as he begins this three-year term. Mr. Kelly has provided leadership to the foundation on a range of important issues, including the audit, compensation and investment committees.”

