Seasons to Open Late Summer

Seasons, a New York-based kosher supermarket chain, is set to open its Pikesville store late this summer, according to store officials.

The upscale specialty grocer, located at 1628 Reisterstown Road, is aiming to open its doors sometime “late this summer,” Zachary Richards, regional director of operations for Seasons, said on Tuesday. Plans for its much-anticipated Pikesville location were announced nearly three years ago.

“I think most people are excited, and I’m absolutely excited about where things are right now,” Richards said.

Work on the 15,000-square-foot facility that once housed an Office Depot has picked up recently after construction on the building stopped for several months.

When plans to open a Seasons in Baltimore were first made public, it was scheduled to be the market’s first foray outside of New York Since then, however, two stores in New Jersey have opened, and talks for a Cleveland location have also been in the works.

Seasons operates four locations in New York.

But Richards said there are several indicators that suggest Seasons, which previously planned to open this spring, is on track to meet its goal of a summer opening.

Seasons has begun hiring for 75 to 100 full and part-time positions, filling seven managerial positions for the front-end, grocery, produce and deli departments. Vacancies for bakery and butcher managers still remain, Richards said.

He said the total number of employees will depends on Seasons’ store hours and shift scheduled, which have yet to be determined.

Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond (D-District 2), who represents the area in which Seasons is located, and her staff received a private tour of the store’s interior on Tuesday. She said she is pleased with the progress she saw and looks forward to patronizing Seasons once it opens.

“I’m impressed,” Almond said. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful economic driver for this area, and [this property] has needed something for such a long time. It’s so nice to see this place up and moving and thriving.”

The tour revealed the outlining of aisles, shelves, ceilings, lights and other amenities have been put up as Seasons prepares for light safety and fire inspections through the county. Seasons already had an electric inspection, which it passed, to ensure there were no code violations.

The chain figures to rival Seven Mile Market, which opened in 2010 on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, as the area’s only other full-service grocery store certified as kosher. Richards said he feels the demand he has seen from both Jewish and non-Jewish consumers is an encouraging sign that Baltimore can support two kosher markets.

“We’re a supermarket that happens to be kosher,” Richards said. “It’s really a supermarket for everybody. We definitely carry Jewish ‘soul food,’ if you will.”

In addition to offering a range of gourmet and mainstream products in bakery, butcher, deli meats, fish, among others, Richards said he hopes to offer delivery options and shop-from-home options to enhance the customer experience.

“We’re looking at starting delivery options one month after we open and ecommerce four to six months after we open,” Richards said. “We’re determined to provide quality fresh foods and top-notch level customer service skills to a thriving and loyal community.”

