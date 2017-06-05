On June 3, 2017, Bernice Paul (nee Greenfeld); cherished mother of Victor (Diane) Paul and Marc Paul; devoted sister of the late Aaron Greenfeld, Rose Fagan, Sidney Greenfeld, Samuel Greenfeld, Mina Cohen, Morris Greenfeld and William Greenfeld; devoted daughter of the late Pauline and Sol Greenfeld; loving grandmother of Ahna (Jason) See and Jessie Paul; adoring great-grandmother of Jacob, Emily and Morgan See. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Sunday, June 11, at 12 noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.