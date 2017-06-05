On June 4, 2017, Rae Steller (nee Bazensky); beloved wife of the late Jerome “Jerry” Steller; devoted mother of Sharon (Barry) Wolfe and Barry (Betty) Steller; cherished sister of the late Sidney, Harry, Morris, Isador and David Bazensky, Ida Wildstein and Doris Kalin; dear sister-in-law of Rae Bazensky, Jeannette Bazensky and Milton Steller; cherished grandmother of Scott Bloom, Keith (Kim) Steller, Jordan (Jill) Steller and Michael (Rebecca) Steller; loving great-grandmother of Lara and Oscar Bloom, Drew and Jace Steller, Jack, Judd, Jett and Jane Steller and Mason and Tucker Steller; loving daughter of the late Abraham and Rosa Bazensky. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, June 7, at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 23 Stone Gate Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.