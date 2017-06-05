On June 5, 2017, Rose Fried (nee Miller); beloved wife of the late Jerome Fried; devoted mother of Brenda Fried and Bruce (Kathy) Fried; dear sister of Steven (Joyce) Miller and the late Irma Sirota; adoring grandmother of Shaun (Stephanie) Fried and Michael Fried; adoring great-grandmother of Michael, Knox, Benjamin and Noah Fried; loving daughter of the late Mollie and Abraham Miller. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 7121 Shalin Drive, Marriottsville, MD 21104. Immediately following interment with a service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday 12 noon to 9 p.m. with a service at 7:30 p.m. and Friday 12 noon to 4 p.m. The family will be attending services at Beth Israel on Friday night for Shiva.