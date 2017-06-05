On June 5, 2017, Leyzer Shterenberg; beloved husband of the late Emilya Shterenberg (nee Urutina); devoted father of Anna Shterenberg, Valentina Shterenberg and the late Irina Shterenberg; dear brother of the late Benzion Shterenberg; adored grandfather of Yuliya (Vladimir) Khurgel; devoted son of the late Iona and Hannah Shterenberg; loving great-grandfather of Maxim Khurgel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 6, at 4 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 7202 Rockland Hills Drive #212, Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday and Wednesday after 6:30 p.m. with evening services.