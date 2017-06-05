On June 5, 2017, Ann Levin (nee Saffron); beloved wife of the late Bernard Levin; loving mother of Nancy and Dr. Rabbi Moshe D. Shualy and the late David Ronald Levin; devoted sister of Leon Saffron and the late Irene Bernstein and Joseph Saffron; loving grandmother of Rebecca Shualy and Mordchai Shualy; adored great-grandmother of David Smallberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 6, at 3 p.m. Interment at Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Solomon Schechter School of Queens, 7616 Parsons Blvd., Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 or Fuel Fund of Maryland, 1800 Washington Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21230. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208.