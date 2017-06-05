On June 4, 2017, David Yale Serpick; beloved husband of Myra Serpick; devoted father of Emily Love (Seth Hedderick), Stephanie Serpick (Ben Fitchett) and Evan (Brenda) Serpick; cherished grandfather of Morgan and Madison Love and Jack and Benny Serpick; dear brother of Dr. Arthur (Bonnie) Serpick; loving son of the late Dorothy and Jacob Serpick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore City College, 3220 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Maryland Pharmacists Association Foundation, 9115 Guilford Road, Suite 200, Columbia, MD 21046. In mourning at 3414 Manor Hill Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Thursday evening with services at 7 p.m.