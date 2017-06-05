On June 3, 2017, Anita Cohen (nee Krieger): beloved wife of the late Haggai Cohen; devoted mother of Bronna (Alan) Bodenstein and P’nina (Mark) Campbell; dear sister of Gail (late Joey) Sandow and the late Sanford (Shirlee) Krieger, Max Krieger, Bea (Bill) Harris; adoring grandmother of Beth and Ethan Bodenstein; loving daughter of the late Nettie Krieger. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Monday, June 5, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Save A Child’s Heart, P.O. Box 59172, Potomac, MD 20859. In mourning at 4730 Atrium Court (Atrium Village), Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday from 6-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Shiva continuing at 4128 Trentham Drive, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.