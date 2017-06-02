On June 1, 2017, Maynard Nickel London; loving husband to Marian London; devoted father to David and Denise London, Steven and Karen London and Susan London and Brian Cutler; adoring grandfather to Justin and Joshua London, Sidney and Charlotte London and Seth, Avery and Russell Cutler; loving great-grandfather to Tristan London. Also survived by loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 4, at 12 noon. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850 or The George Washington University Heart & Vascular Institute, payable To: GW Heart & Vascular Institute, 2150 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, 4th Floor, Washington, DC 20037. In mourning at 7104 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20814, Sunday and Monday with evening services at 7:30 p.m.