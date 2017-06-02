On June 1, 2017, David Aryeh Gutman; loving brother of Naomi (Yehoshua) Miller, Ariella Gardyn, Binyomin (Rachel) Gutman and Doniel (Rivka) Gutman; devoted son of Abraham and the late Laure Gutman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shomrei Emunah Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard, on Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bais Yaakov Middle School Charity Fund, 6300 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6311 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.