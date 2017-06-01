On June 1, 2017, Harriet Pleet (nee Snyderman); beloved wife of the late Sylvan Pleet; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Freda Snyderman; devoted mother of Arlene (Mark) Radom, Mindy (Ronnie) Fishkind and Diane (Eric) Goldman; dear sister of the late Malcolm Snyderman; devoted sister-in-law of Toby Snyderman; loving grandmother of Michelle (Charles) Wood, Eric Radom, Kevin (Meryl) Fishkind, Scott (Allison) Fishkind, Jason (Carly) Runkles, Joshua (Jamie) Runkles, Kelly (Joshua) Luckabaugh, Allison (Debbie) Runkles Garrett, Lisa Goldman and David (Viviana) Goldman; also survived by nine loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 216 Berry Vine Drive (Craddock Estates), Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday.