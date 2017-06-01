On May 31, 2017, Bernard Bliden, devoted husband of Mickey Bliden (nee Flax); loving father of Nancy (J.T.) Harriman, Stanley Bliden (Dr. Edna Hirsch), Michael Bliden and Gale Bliden Lev; dear brother of the late Abraham, Jack and Louis Bliden, Sarah Tennenberg, Libby Hart and Doris Teplick; adored grandfather of Elon and Aaron Bliden, Damian, Joel and Hanna Bliden, Reba (Chris) Moorer, Daniel Harriman and Jacob Lev; beloved great-grandfather of Max Moorer. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at Radisson Hotel North Baltimore 2004 Greenspring Drive, Timonium, MD 21093, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.