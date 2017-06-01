On May 30, 2017, Sheri D. Dunn; beloved wife of David Ross; adored mother of Rebecca Stern; cherished sister of Ken (Judy) Dunn, Stephen (Julie) Dunn and Gary (Susan) Dunn; devoted daughter of Sidney and the late Bella Dunn. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 2, at 4 p.m. Interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn, MA on Sunday June 4th. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Institute College of Art, 1300 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217. In mourning at 507 Ridge Road, Finksburg, MD 21048.