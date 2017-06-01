Real People, Real Politicians

Each year, Maryland’s General Assembly meets for a short 90 days during which legislators have to hash out a budget and wrestle with a variety of issues. In just the past few years, the legislature has tackled minimum wage, assisted suicide, police reform, bail reform and the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, among many, many topics.

As you’ll read in this week’s cover story, Jewish legislators from Baltimore bring a wealth of knowledge to the table because, outside of the 90-day session, they work in a variety of disciplines. Whether it’s Dana Stein’s efforts at nonprofit Civic Works, Bobby Zirkin’s law practice or Dan Morhaim’s work as an emergency medicine physician, they each bring something different to the table, not to mention their previous political experience such as Shelly Hettleman’swork as U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s legislative assistant.

The other nine months of the year are hardly time off from being legislators. In addition to working jobs and spending time with family, they are still working as elected officials. Aside from fundraising and campaigning during election years, they’re connecting with constituents and each other, studying up on issues for the next session and even filing bills in advance.

From this week’s cover story emerges a picture not only of our representatives, but also of our neighbors, our colleagues, our friends. At a time with historically low faith in government — April’s Gallup poll gave Congress a 20 percent approval rating — we should be grateful we have representatives who do their best to remain in touch with their constituents and work on issues that affect our daily lives.

A couple of weeks ago, Morhaim, Hettleman, Stein and Zirkin spoke at a Pikesville Chamber of Commerce breakfast about this year’s legislative session. It gave local professionals the unique opportunity to speak face-to-face with their legislators, hear about the nuances of legislation and tell their leaders what’s on their minds.

The community is lucky to have such access, which is not taken for granted. Jewish Baltimore is active not only in ritual and philanthropy, but also in politics, as evidenced every year by the Baltimore Jewish Council’s packed Advocacy Day and a crowded first Advocacy Day this past session for Jews United for Justice.

The community is equally fortunate to have such dedicated representatives as the ones featured in this issue. The sort of open-door policy they all encourage not only keeps citizens politically involved, it holds the legislators accountable.

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com