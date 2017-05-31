An Outrageous Cut

The White House just released a national budget that includes extreme, unprecedented cuts to foreign aid. Congress must say no. Here is just one of the many things on the chopping block: the chance for millions of children to achieve their simple dream of — and their right to — an education.

With a staggering 263 million children and youth out of school globally, the White House responds by eliminating the main account that funds education. This is outrageous and nonsensical. What is for them a forgettable line item in their massive budget is the future for millions of people who just want a chance to go to school. Congress, do the right thing and reject these cuts.