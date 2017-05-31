Kushner a Slumlord

According to the May 23 issue of The New York Times Magazine, even though thousands of people in Baltimore know that Jared Kushner is Trump’s son-in-law, many city residents might not know that he is also the owner and stakeholder of JK2 Westminster Management, LLC.

JK stands for Jared Kushner, and his company owns thousands of “distress-ridden, Class B” apartments and townhouses for rent in the Baltimore area: Carriage Hill, Cove Village, Highland Village, Dutch Village and Essex Park, to name a few. We’ve all probably driven by them at one time or another, or you may know someone who lives in one of the complexes.

The article describes how rundown and hazardous the rental units are and how they are never repaired. Mold grows, but no one ever comes to check on it. Some units have no running water. If all of that isn’t bad enough, JK2 Westminster LLC is notorious for its unscrupulous legal actions against residents who don’t even owe them any money.

Don’t be fooled by Jared Kushner. He is basically a slumlord taking advantage of low-income families in and around Baltimore.